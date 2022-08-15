Previous
Next
Memories of the way we were ... (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1219

Memories of the way we were ... (view on black)

15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Your choice of black and white was outstanding.
August 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice sharp capture
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise