Best Friends - Color by ggshearron
Best Friends - Color

I met these two guys who may have been homeless, don't know for sure. But, they were very enjoyable to talk with for a few moments as i walked around shooting pics on this day. The fellow on the right was especially kind and said on at least two occasions that we should thank the Lord for another day and to be kind to everyone. Twice he said it..., still sticks with me a week later. I did this image in black and white yesterday and this one is the original color image ....if you want to take the time and let me know which one you like the best, that would be cool.
ace
@ggshearron
