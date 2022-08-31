Sign up
Yeah.....So What!?
Seems to be what the dog would have said if asked about being up in Dad's lap, driving down the main street of town.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th August 2022 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
beagle
,
uptown
,
westerville
