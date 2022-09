Vacation digs

This is a shot of an open area with fire pit and Adirondack chairs, out in front of the condo we stayed at for the week, in Saugatuck, Mi. That’s my car there, parked right in front of our door. There is a bakery literally right next to this complex, about 30 feet to the left of this shot, called Isabella’s, where we spent some of our money every day on pastries from the heavens!