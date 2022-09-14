Previous
New Perspective by ggshearron
Photo 1247

New Perspective

Our iconic deer stag statue on one of our bridges in downtown, Columbus looks over the city and seems to be in deep thought.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details

Bill ace
Love the perspective. I have never seen this statue, I will have to look for it some day.
September 15th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@cwbill OMG, you gotta check it out! It is on the bridge where the Milestone 229 restaurant is. You're gonna like it.
September 15th, 2022  
