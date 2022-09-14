Sign up
Photo 1247
New Perspective
Our iconic deer stag statue on one of our bridges in downtown, Columbus looks over the city and seems to be in deep thought.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
20th August 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
deer
,
ohio
,
mile
,
columbus
,
stag
,
scioto
Bill
ace
Love the perspective. I have never seen this statue, I will have to look for it some day.
September 15th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@cwbill
OMG, you gotta check it out! It is on the bridge where the Milestone 229 restaurant is. You're gonna like it.
September 15th, 2022
