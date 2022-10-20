Sign up
Photo 1283
Passionate songstress
A singer emotes while belting out a tune at a Saturday Farmers Market in town. The color is from an orange tent she was under, to protect her from the sun. Kind of makes an interesting look against the backdrop of the market behind her.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th August 2022 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
singer
,
entertainer
