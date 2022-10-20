Previous
Next
Passionate songstress by ggshearron
Photo 1283

Passionate songstress

A singer emotes while belting out a tune at a Saturday Farmers Market in town. The color is from an orange tent she was under, to protect her from the sun. Kind of makes an interesting look against the backdrop of the market behind her.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
351% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise