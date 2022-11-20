Previous
Westerville Grandeur by ggshearron
Photo 1311

Westerville Grandeur

A Fav image from 2017. Did not get out to shoot any images today, so this had to do.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details

