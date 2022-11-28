Previous
Budding young love ... (view on black) by ggshearron
Budding young love ... (view on black)

I shot this and a few more of this couple, after I got their attention in this shot. I had been watching them with fascination for about 15 minutes, as it appeared they were enjoying being together alone, in a public place, but not overtly so. Not many people were present at this time of the afternoon in this open area of uptown, to include their friends or parents, I would assume. I like the young man's posture, and positioning toward the young lady, and she appears to be the more confident of the two with her laid-back and open body language, while both seem to be having a good time. Of course, all of my assumptions could be wrong, as they are colored by my experiences dating interracially over the years....good memories to be sure.
