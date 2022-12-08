Sign up
Photo 1329
Past & present coexist
This building was once the Winders Motor Sales Company, but is now a great bar and grill in the Short North Arts District.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Glover Shearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
5
365: from 2019-2022
NIKON D750
5th December 2022 11:56am
b&w
,
street
,
photography
,
history
,
north
,
ohio
,
short
,
columbus
