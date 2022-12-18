Previous
Next
Frozen ice at Shirley's popcorn by ggshearron
Photo 1339

Frozen ice at Shirley's popcorn

Our uptown placed about 20 ice sculptures out on the street again this year, and this is one of them. I will be sure to share a few more over the coming days...love this time of year!
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise