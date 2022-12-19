Sign up
Photo 1340
Frozen classic in uptown
We even have the lamp from the Christmas Story recreated here!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
18th December 2022 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
ice
,
art
,
sculpture
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
December 20th, 2022
