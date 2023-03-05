Previous
Hands Crossed by ggshearron
Photo 1413

Hands Crossed

Was sitting next to a young man recently, watching open mine participants at a local coffee shop. Noticed the cross on his hand and waited for this moment, when I could get this shot. Patience.
Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
