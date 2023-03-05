Sign up
Photo 1413
Hands Crossed
Was sitting next to a young man recently, watching open mine participants at a local coffee shop. Noticed the cross on his hand and waited for this moment, when I could get this shot. Patience.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
hands
,
patience
