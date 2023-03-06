Alley @Java Central

Very well known and travelled alley leading to a popular coffee shop in uptown. There is an emotionally heated battle going on now between the new owner of the building on the left and the remnants on the right. The building on the left has to be brought up to ADA code in order to be used as a restaurant, which will involve usurping the left half of this walkway for the construction of a wheelchair ramp, which then will not allow for any chairs or tables as you see here. Every Saturday night in the summer, bands have played in this alley, withnn be patrons sitting there, listening, so u u oh can imagine the potential loss of revenue, foot traffic, confusion. It’s not pretty…