Previous
Next
Alley @Java Central by ggshearron
Photo 1414

Alley @Java Central

Very well known and travelled alley leading to a popular coffee shop in uptown. There is an emotionally heated battle going on now between the new owner of the building on the left and the remnants on the right. The building on the left has to be brought up to ADA code in order to be used as a restaurant, which will involve usurping the left half of this walkway for the construction of a wheelchair ramp, which then will not allow for any chairs or tables as you see here. Every Saturday night in the summer, bands have played in this alley, withnn be patrons sitting there, listening, so u u oh can imagine the potential loss of revenue, foot traffic, confusion. It’s not pretty…
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise