Previous
Next
Newfound friends chat in the town square by ggshearron
Photo 1420

Newfound friends chat in the town square

This older gentleman was imparting his wisdom to the young woman, who was recently transplanted to Ohio from her home in Colorado. She really seemed to be soaking up his words.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise