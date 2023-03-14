Previous
My view in waiting room of Urgent Care this evening at 9:29 pm
My view in waiting room of Urgent Care this evening at 9:29 pm

Got flushed this afternoon while working, started itching on my back and back of arms. Scratched for awhile and then had to start using a fork to get the job done, because I couldn't reach some areas ..... really felt good. Later in the evening, around 8:15 I announced to my wife that I was going to the Urgent Care, due to the itching/pretty red rash that I just told her about. Yeah, she went with me ... we were gone for about 2 hours, to include picking up a couple of scripts on the way home for what apparently is some kind of contact dermatitis I picked up somewhere. On the road to recovery!
