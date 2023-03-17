Sign up
Photo 1424
Sexy confidence
I was shooting some shots for a local non-profit event called the Cookie Walk and met this self-assured young lady in the tattoo shop. She was a joy to talk with, was eager to pose and we had each other just cracking up with jokes. Fun.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3064
photos
88
followers
46
following
5
365: from 2019-2023
NIKON D750
4th March 2023 3:19pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
b&w
,
portrait
,
sexy
,
tatoo
,
confident
