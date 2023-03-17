Previous
Sexy confidence by ggshearron
Sexy confidence

I was shooting some shots for a local non-profit event called the Cookie Walk and met this self-assured young lady in the tattoo shop. She was a joy to talk with, was eager to pose and we had each other just cracking up with jokes. Fun.
17th March 2023

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
