Previous
Next
Frequent customer by ggshearron
Photo 1455

Frequent customer

She could not believe I wanted to shoot her.
BTW.... That is one of my gallery prints on the wall behind her, called Blue Hour at the Holmes Hotel.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise