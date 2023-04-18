Sign up
Photo 1455
Frequent customer
She could not believe I wanted to shoot her.
BTW.... That is one of my gallery prints on the wall behind her, called Blue Hour at the Holmes Hotel.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3118
photos
87
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2023 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hair
,
gray
,
humble
,
mature
,
stylish
