Previous
Photo 1569
Leaning into my old backhand stroke
Inside one of the tennis stores at the tennis tournament. Look at those muscles flexed in that leg, wow!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3294
photos
87
followers
47
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Latest from all albums
1566
230
1567
231
232
1568
233
1569
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th August 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
