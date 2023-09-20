Previous
Open seating in the quad by ggshearron
Photo 1602

Open seating in the quad

20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Where is everyone? Great shot.
September 21st, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
These have very recently been completed, and so far there are two retail businesses on the bottom floor of the building to the right, with all of the upper floors being condos to be sold and rented. Within about 4-6 months this picture will be a lot different...
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise