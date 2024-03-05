Sign up
Previous
Photo 1764
Open Seating for 4
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
2
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3543
photos
99
followers
54
following
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd February 2024 10:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
chairs
,
ohio
,
heritage
,
adirondack
,
westerville
Rick
ace
Great shot. Beautiful winter scene.
March 6th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@rickster549
thanks
March 6th, 2024
