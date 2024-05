Street Portrait Series #9

Daughter/Mother team poses for a quick second at Easton Towne Center, a shopping destination in this area. The daughter has a design business and decorating the phone booth was the job she was doing this day, with assistance from her Mom. They said they often work together, as they get along well and Mom said she wants to make sure daughter can afford to stay out of her house! Guess Mom has a good sense of humor too!