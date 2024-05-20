Sign up
Photo 1838
Inside Grand Central Station - N.Y.
I have wanted to get shots of the inside of this place since i first saw images, maybe 30 years ago. Always thought it looked so cool, historic, current and classic at the same time. I now have a few, and have checked this one off my list.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
365: from 2019-2024
iPhone 11 Pro
19th May 2024 3:09pm
new
flag
grand
york
stripes
architecture
stars
station
central
historic
n.y.
