My wife (capri pants) with others as we wait for our noon lunch reservations at Becco in Hell's Kitchen
Photo 1851

My wife (capri pants) with others as we wait for our noon lunch reservations at Becco in Hell's Kitchen

There is a lady by the name of Lydia on PBS channel here that has a cooking show, on which my wife discovered her restaurant, which we of course, had to visit while in New York. Lunch was glorious!
2nd June 2024

Rick
Cool capture. Sounds like it would be a great meal.
June 3rd, 2024  
