Previous
Photo 1851
My wife (capri pants) with others as we wait for our noon lunch reservations at Becco in Hell's Kitchen
There is a lady by the name of Lydia on PBS channel here that has a cooking show, on which my wife discovered her restaurant, which we of course, had to visit while in New York. Lunch was glorious!
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
365: from 2019-2024
NIKON D750
19th May 2024 11:58am
new
,
kitchen
,
nyc
,
street
,
photography
,
york
,
hell's
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Sounds like it would be a great meal.
June 3rd, 2024
