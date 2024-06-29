Love before the fall...

I say that because not 10 minutes later, this lovely lady fell on her face! Yep, scraped up her chin so bad it was dripping blood, as well as about 70 % of her right leg from the knee down her shin in the front. Although I was standing less than 15 feet away, listening to a band I did not see her fall. They ended up leaving within about 10 minutes, as did I just after them, because I was done shooting the event (they give me credit on the mall facebook page photos). Wouldn't you know it? The are sitting right next to my car, trying to raise an Uber ride with little success, so after some convincing, they let me drive them home, as I was going in the same direction as she lived (he was up from Cincinnati for the day to visit her, and I refused their money). Realized my assumption was correct while driving and talking with them, she was plastered, and he was on his way. Told them to send me an email later and I would send them a couple of nice shots I got of them BEFORE the fall, they did and really like the shots. He actually works for Bally Sports at the Cincy Reds baseball park, has invited me to look him up if I go there for a game, promised to get me an autographed baseball!