Love before the fall... by ggshearron
Photo 1877

Love before the fall...

I say that because not 10 minutes later, this lovely lady fell on her face! Yep, scraped up her chin so bad it was dripping blood, as well as about 70 % of her right leg from the knee down her shin in the front. Although I was standing less than 15 feet away, listening to a band I did not see her fall. They ended up leaving within about 10 minutes, as did I just after them, because I was done shooting the event (they give me credit on the mall facebook page photos). Wouldn't you know it? The are sitting right next to my car, trying to raise an Uber ride with little success, so after some convincing, they let me drive them home, as I was going in the same direction as she lived (he was up from Cincinnati for the day to visit her, and I refused their money). Realized my assumption was correct while driving and talking with them, she was plastered, and he was on his way. Told them to send me an email later and I would send them a couple of nice shots I got of them BEFORE the fall, they did and really like the shots. He actually works for Bally Sports at the Cincy Reds baseball park, has invited me to look him up if I go there for a game, promised to get me an autographed baseball!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Shutterbug ace
So sorry to hear their day ended with such a serious fall. I’m glad you were able to help. I hope you get the baseball. My hubby treasures his autographed ball with Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cipeda, et all from an old Giants team. Sorry about spellings if they are wrong.
June 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@shutterbug49 So this is ironic, that your husband is a Giants fan, because I have been one since 1967, used to go to many games in old Candlestick Park with my grandfather when we lived in Oakland. I have seen Willie Mays, McCovey and Cepeda play many times! So cool, this!
June 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@ggshearron We’re still fans, but I lost my affection when they sold Willie Mays.
June 30th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot of them. Sounds like she must have really had too many drinks. Too bad for the fall. Good on you in assisting them back to her house.
June 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@rickster549 You are correct, sir and thank you for looking in!
June 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@shutterbug49 (●'◡'●)(●'◡'●)
June 30th, 2024  
