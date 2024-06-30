Sign up
Photo 1878
Proud faith (shot from 6/30/2018) View on black
Psalms 27:1 - The Lord is my light and my salvation - whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life, of whom should I be afraid?
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3665
photos
103
followers
56
following
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Views
0
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
30th June 2018 5:17pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
model
,
scripture
,
tatoos
