Josh

Met Josh at the corner of Gay & High street in Columbus, Ohio. He was standing there, leaning on a scooter in this cool pose, so I asked for his pic. As we spoke, I found he is very interested in remodeling of old Lincolns and Mercedes, with some radical ideas he would like to try, in the process of tricking out these cars. Although he seemed like an okay guy, my "sixth sense" told me he had a bit of an "edge" to him, so after a few moments, I began my exit strategy. We said our goodbyes and I took off down the street....all of a sudden, bamn! He was right there, on my left side, out of nowhere! I DID get a little scared in that moment, but was able to keep my cool, not let it show, and told him I had to cross the street at the next light, which seemed to get rid of him. Potential crisis averted. This is only the second time I have had a scare, but now that I am older, gotta try to be even more careful than I usually am.