Josh by ggshearron
Photo 1881

Josh

Met Josh at the corner of Gay & High street in Columbus, Ohio. He was standing there, leaning on a scooter in this cool pose, so I asked for his pic. As we spoke, I found he is very interested in remodeling of old Lincolns and Mercedes, with some radical ideas he would like to try, in the process of tricking out these cars. Although he seemed like an okay guy, my "sixth sense" told me he had a bit of an "edge" to him, so after a few moments, I began my exit strategy. We said our goodbyes and I took off down the street....all of a sudden, bamn! He was right there, on my left side, out of nowhere! I DID get a little scared in that moment, but was able to keep my cool, not let it show, and told him I had to cross the street at the next light, which seemed to get rid of him. Potential crisis averted. This is only the second time I have had a scare, but now that I am older, gotta try to be even more careful than I usually am.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
Rick ace
Great shot. Yeah, seems sort of strange that he would just all of a sudden come chasing you down. Glad you got away without any incidence.
July 4th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
That is one major concern I get with talking to random people with my camera gear with me!
July 4th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice shot. Too bad he had to scare you.
July 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@danette 😄😄 @frodob you can do it, this is only the second time in about 6 years that I have been concerned. Go shoot!
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait. Josh has an intense glance.
July 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@corinnec yes he does!
July 4th, 2024  
