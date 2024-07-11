Sign up
Photo 1889
Mom & Pop doing it themselves
I saw this couple up on the roof, turned around twice to be able to stop in the middle of the street and make a few images of them. I do not have their guts, skill or desire to do that!
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
street
,
photography
,
couple
Rick
ace
Great capture. Yeah, not something that I would care to do, either.
July 12th, 2024
