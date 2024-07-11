Previous
Mom & Pop doing it themselves by ggshearron
Photo 1889

Mom & Pop doing it themselves

I saw this couple up on the roof, turned around twice to be able to stop in the middle of the street and make a few images of them. I do not have their guts, skill or desire to do that!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture. Yeah, not something that I would care to do, either.
July 12th, 2024  
