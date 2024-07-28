Sign up
Previous
Photo 1905
Fountains at Mill Creek
They always do such a nice job with the flowers around this venue each season, and I wanted to incorporate those as well.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
3
2
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3694
photos
104
followers
57
following
521% complete
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
292
1904
1905
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
23rd July 2024 9:49am
Tags
flowers
,
pond
,
fountains
,
ohio
,
gahanna
Shutterbug
ace
Nice pov and beautiful garden.
July 29th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely colors and capture.
July 29th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice and colorful
July 29th, 2024
