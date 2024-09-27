Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1964
Oblivious
Woman is oblivious to my having taken about 6 shots of her as I approached her and then passed her, deciding on this image to post. I like how she is slightly highlighted, and the majority of the image is in shadows
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3765
photos
104
followers
49
following
538% complete
View this month »
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful evening capture.
September 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 30th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
September 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful lighting
September 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close