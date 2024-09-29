Previous
1904 Prescot Steam Car by ggshearron
1904 Prescot Steam Car

Currently on display in the Stanley Hotel, where the movie The Shining was filmed
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

*lynn ace
What a treasure.
September 30th, 2024  
