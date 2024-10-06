Sign up
Photo 1973
Taken this evening thru car rooftop while @ stoplight
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
2
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3772
photos
105
followers
50
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2024 6:37pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
stoplight
Rick Schies
ace
Very nice. Clouds provide such great photo opps
October 7th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@digitalrn
thank you for looking in!
October 7th, 2024
