Previous
Photo 1976
The sun drops behind the mountains, shedding beautiful light on the grasses at Lake Lily - RMNP
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
3
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3775
photos
105
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st October 2024 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sunset
,
mountains
,
lily
,
lake
,
colorado
,
backlight
,
grasses
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
October 10th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 10th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@pdulis
@rickster549
thank you both!
October 10th, 2024
