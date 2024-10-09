Previous
The sun drops behind the mountains, shedding beautiful light on the grasses at Lake Lily - RMNP by ggshearron
Photo 1976

The sun drops behind the mountains, shedding beautiful light on the grasses at Lake Lily - RMNP

9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
October 10th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
October 10th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@pdulis @rickster549 thank you both!
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise