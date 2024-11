Mysterious beauty

I ran into this woman 5 separate times while shooting an event, and every time I saw her she would hold my gaze just a quick moment, look away, then give another look like this one. I ain't a smart man, and I am happily married, but she made me wonder about her for sure....what is her story, why is she alone, is she waiting for or looking for someone, is she flirting with me? All none of my business, I know.