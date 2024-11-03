Sign up
Previous
Photo 1998
3 Generations
The young man was a bagpipe player at our 4th Fridays event and the others are his mom and grandparents.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
4
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
365: from 2019-2024
NIKON D750
25th October 2024 7:22pm
night
,
portrait
,
family
,
street
,
photography
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot in a difficult lighting situation. I'm sure they will love the shot!
November 4th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@mccarth1
You are correct, they really did, and were thankful I would not take any money for it.
November 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 4th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice photo of the family
November 4th, 2024
