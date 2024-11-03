Previous
3 Generations by ggshearron
Photo 1998

3 Generations

The young man was a bagpipe player at our 4th Fridays event and the others are his mom and grandparents.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot in a difficult lighting situation. I'm sure they will love the shot!
November 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@mccarth1 You are correct, they really did, and were thankful I would not take any money for it.
November 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 4th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice photo of the family
November 4th, 2024  
