Previous
Photo 1999
Lindey's in German Village
Shot originally taken 11/2017.....not a bad pic!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
4
2
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
296
307
1996
308
1997
297
1998
1999
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
24th November 2017 11:26am
street
photography
color
fall
village
german
ohio
cobblestone
columbus
Rick Schies
It looks like a beautiful area, and some nice streets to walk
November 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
pretty
November 5th, 2024
Corinne C
Beautiful pic
November 5th, 2024
Danette Thompson
Gorgeous!
November 5th, 2024
