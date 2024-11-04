Previous
Lindey's in German Village by ggshearron
Photo 1999

Lindey's in German Village

Shot originally taken 11/2017.....not a bad pic!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
It looks like a beautiful area, and some nice streets to walk
November 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic
November 5th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Gorgeous!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise