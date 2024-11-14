Previous
Where's my ride? by ggshearron
Where's my ride?

Woman is immersed in her phone while she waits for public transport
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Chris Cook ace
At least she’s got her phone to keep her amused. I can remember waiting for buses way back in the day with nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs.
November 15th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@cdcook48 I know, right? And remember once you got on in the morning, there was always that one person reading the newspaper that wanted to sit next to YOU, and spread their darn arms all over the place, and making noise? What's that the young folks say...what's a newspaper?
November 15th, 2024  
