The lost woman by ggshearron
Photo 2010

The lost woman

I took this shot back in 2019, on October 15th, on the streets of Westerville, Oh. during a political rally. I noticed this woman about a half block away and was impressed by her current state of dress (printed tights, colorful hoody, and cute gray hairstyle...I love gray hair on women). Before I complimented her on her hair, I took a few images as i moved closer, and surprise, she told me that she liked my purple shirt I was wearing! I think she is beautiful....glad she has not tried t alter her looks just because she has aged, like we all do. I have tried several times to find her again, but to no avail.....she haunts me. I still like thie photo and have re-edited this one, taking all of the other color out of it, except for her.....and I likey. How about you?
Glover Shearron

Diana ace
A stunning portrait of a beautiful woman, I love your choice of SC.
November 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
She is a beauty as is your photo of her. Great use of SC
November 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
nice capture of this lovely lady
November 16th, 2024  
