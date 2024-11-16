Previous
Ohio, USA flags & Quest (an art sculpture) on the HNB square at W. Broad & High St. in Columbus, Oh. by ggshearron
Photo 2011

Ohio, USA flags & Quest (an art sculpture) on the HNB square at W. Broad & High St. in Columbus, Oh.

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful combination.
November 17th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
@ludwigsdiana 👍👍
November 17th, 2024  
