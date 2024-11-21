Previous
Pulpit art - Annapolis Naval Academy chapel by ggshearron
Pulpit art - Annapolis Naval Academy chapel

If you ever get a chance to visit, GO!!! Makes you so proud of our young people who volunteer to serve our country.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Rick Schies ace
That is magnificent craftmanship
November 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful work
November 22nd, 2024  
