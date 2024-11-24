IMG_1202

This sculpture was probably modeled on the actor Ira Aldredge (American 1807-1867) who was internationally known for his portrayal of William Shakespeare's tragic hero, Othello, and used his fame to speak out against slavery. Although dating after Aldridge's death, the actor's appearance was well known from photographs and prints.

To create this piece, the Italian artist Pietro Calvi combined stone and metal to striking effect. His work is especially notable for the way in which it draws on 19th century ethnographic sculpture, but it also overturns the assumptions of this genre. Ethnographic sculptures aimed to depict racial "types", denying an subject's individuality in contrast. Here, we are asked to empathize with Othello, who is deep in thought and undergoing intense emotion. Though his face is still, a tear trickles from his left eye.