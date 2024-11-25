Moses and his Ethiopian Wife

Jacob Jordaens (Flemish Antwerp 1593-1678, ca 1645-1650

The prophet Moses who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, is described in the book of Numbers (12:1) of the Christian Bible as having married an Ethiopian woman. Moses' brother and sister objected, apparently because the woman (unnamed) was not an Israelite. The emotional moment depicted is of the couple responding to these objections with their mutual commitment. This is reflected in their gaze, his right-hand speaking gesture, and her hand on her heart by which she confirms her husband's words.

In this important painting by the leading Antwerp painter Jacob Jordaens, Moses is identifiable by the tablets of the law, while his wife is dressed in a fashion-featuring a large sun hat and striped shawl-that in the 1600's would be understood in educated circles as Egyptian. There was no costume Europeans easily associated with Ethiopians. No other known European painting represents this subject, and Jordaens did not commonly depict Africans. That it was painted in the mid-1600's manifests a new tendency to normalize Black participation in history as well as contemporaneous urban life in what is now Belgium and Holland.