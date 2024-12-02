Previous
On line for chicken... by ggshearron
Photo 2027

On line for chicken...

This is a SMALL portion of the line we saw at the Annapolis Naval Academy when there, as they were all in line for a free bag of Chick-fil-A, being given to all service members/veterans across the country that day.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact