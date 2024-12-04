Previous
Man in blue crosses street in the all too familiar face down in phone pose as he crosses in front of a wall of red on College @ State St. by ggshearron
Photo 2029

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
