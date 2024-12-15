Sign up
Photo 2039
Getting video of drone show
At one of the outside areas of a local mall, during a drone show
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
Tags
night
,
winter
,
center
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
easton
,
towne
Rick
ace
Great capture. Sounds like an exciting show.
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
That must have been quite an exciting show.
December 17th, 2024
