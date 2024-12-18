Sign up
Previous
Photo 2042
Cold night in Chicago...my kind of town (view on black)
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3854
photos
107
followers
52
following
559% complete
View this month »
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th December 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
michigan
,
street
,
photography
,
chicago
,
ave
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nice one. You are brave walking the streets of Chicago at night!
I walked the streets of Chicago at night in 1968. Went up in the Sears Tower with my date and some of her friends.
December 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A great night shot. Super pov and lots of elements of interest
December 19th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Very nice lighting in this one
December 19th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@digitalrn
@seattlite
@skipt07
I understand your concern, but not a lot to worry about ....I am not the smallest guy out there, keep my head on a swivel and believe (true or not) that I still have some pretty good "street sense" , as I grew up in Oakland, Ca. .... not the best of urban locales.
December 19th, 2024
