Cold night in Chicago...my kind of town (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 2042

Cold night in Chicago...my kind of town (view on black)

18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nice one. You are brave walking the streets of Chicago at night!
I walked the streets of Chicago at night in 1968. Went up in the Sears Tower with my date and some of her friends.
December 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A great night shot. Super pov and lots of elements of interest
December 19th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Very nice lighting in this one
December 19th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@digitalrn @seattlite @skipt07 I understand your concern, but not a lot to worry about ....I am not the smallest guy out there, keep my head on a swivel and believe (true or not) that I still have some pretty good "street sense" , as I grew up in Oakland, Ca. .... not the best of urban locales.
December 19th, 2024  
