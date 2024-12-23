Livingston U.M Church - Cols. Oh. #2

Previous
This is the interior of the church I and my family attended (where both of my daughters were baptized, I sang in the choir, was 2-time chairperson of the Pastor-Parish Committee, served men's breakfasts) from 1973-1993. I saw an article online in the last week or so that they are entertaining offers from the nearby Nationwide Children's Hospital complex and others for the property, which would require them to move the church elsewhere. Went there to get a few shots of it before everything changed anymore. Still looks the mostly the same from the outside....
