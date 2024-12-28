Sign up
Photo 2052
An example of one of the reasons Columbus just switched to a different bike/scooter company
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
8
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
3867
photos
106
followers
52
following
Suzanne
ace
Oh so familiar! The CBD of Melbourne has banned e-scooters for some of the same reasons:
https://www.drive.com.au/news/melbourne-set-to-ban-e-scooters-tonight-as-city-cracks-down-on-misuse/
December 29th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Interesting
December 29th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@ankers70
Thanks for sharing the article! Absolutely fascinating, and the quote from Lime is the same one that we were told....at least their corporate PR department is putting out the same message, right?
December 29th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@digitalrn
😄😄
December 29th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
So sad when people can’t take care of things.
December 29th, 2024
Rick
ace
Wow, that's not good. Great capture.
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It was a good idea but the people who use them are their own worst enemies, when they are so irresponsible. Good for the cities that ban them.
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Here in Seattle, I was almost hit when an e-scooter driver was going top speed on the sidewalk without a care about pedestrians.
December 29th, 2024
https://www.drive.com.au/news/melbourne-set-to-ban-e-scooters-tonight-as-city-cracks-down-on-misuse/