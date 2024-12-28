Previous
An example of one of the reasons Columbus just switched to a different bike/scooter company by ggshearron
Photo 2052

An example of one of the reasons Columbus just switched to a different bike/scooter company

28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
562% complete

Suzanne ace
Oh so familiar! The CBD of Melbourne has banned e-scooters for some of the same reasons:
https://www.drive.com.au/news/melbourne-set-to-ban-e-scooters-tonight-as-city-cracks-down-on-misuse/
December 29th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Interesting
December 29th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@ankers70 Thanks for sharing the article! Absolutely fascinating, and the quote from Lime is the same one that we were told....at least their corporate PR department is putting out the same message, right?
December 29th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@digitalrn 😄😄
December 29th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
So sad when people can’t take care of things.
December 29th, 2024  
Rick ace
Wow, that's not good. Great capture.
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
It was a good idea but the people who use them are their own worst enemies, when they are so irresponsible. Good for the cities that ban them.
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Here in Seattle, I was almost hit when an e-scooter driver was going top speed on the sidewalk without a care about pedestrians.
December 29th, 2024  
