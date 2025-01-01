Reserved in traffic

Previous
I originally shot this for the reflection, to try to remove it with the new skill available in Adobe Camera Raw, but......that can only be done with RAW images, which I almost always shoot. This day however, when I imported my images to Lightroom, I decided to apply a preset to all images, that I had set to JPEG output, so could not do the reflection removal on this in ACR. So......the more I looked at it, the more I became fascinated with the reflection, noticing the traffic in the image, decided to emphasize that with the use of linear gradients in Lightroom, from the top and bottom. I de-emphasized the lower half using some dehaze and negative clarity and emphasized the top half with a little contrast, positive clarity and sharpening. What do you think?
*lynn ace
Cool image. The reflection adds a lot of interest.
January 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Nice results… it is kind of a cool juxtaposition of the car and and the table… nicely edited.
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
January 1st, 2025  
