Photo 2057
Columbus skyline
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
365: from 2019-2024
NIKON D7000
22nd December 2024 5:38pm
bridge
,
reflections
,
blue
,
river
,
hour
,
skyline
,
columbus
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
January 4th, 2025
