Previous
Photo 2059
Green light on State St.
Went out yesterday, our first day of snow here, to get some images while it was till flurrying a bit. Per weather report, Sunday evening into Monday morning we could get 4-6 inches! That should be fun!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
night
,
reflections
,
street
,
winter
,
photography
,
uptown
,
westerville
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Hope you get the snow you're looking for.
January 5th, 2025
